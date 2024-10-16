Bajaj Auto reports 9% growth in profit in Q2 of FY25, to pump $10 million in Brazilian subsidy

The country's largest two-wheeler brand by market capitalisation Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,005 crore for the quarter that ended in September (Q2FY25), a growth of over 9% year-on-year. The profit in the recently concluded quarter was impacted as the company had to make an additional provision of Rs 211 crore to account for the cumulative one-time impact on Deferred Tax on Investment Income, due to the withdrawal of indexation and change in tax rate in the Finance Act, 2024.

Bajaj Auto’s revenue increased by 21.8% year-on-year to Rs 13,127.5 crore on the back of double digit growth in motorcycle sales and better realization.

The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter increased to Rs 2,653 crore, its best ever in a single quarter and a growth of 24.4% when compared to the same quarter last year. Its EBITDA margin was slightly more than 20%.

During the reported quarter, Bajaj Auto's total sales volume grew by 16% year-on-year and 11% quarter-on-quarter. The company's total sales stood at 12,21,504 units in the second quarter as against 10,53,953 units in the year-ago period. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by an impressive 26% y-o-y to 636,801 units while exports here grew by 5% y-o-y to 396,407 units.