Gen AI start-ups attract over 750 million dollars in cumulative funding since 2023

BENGALURU: The country's Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) start-ups have attracted more than 750 million dollars in cumulative funding since 2023.

Many homegrown Gen AI start-ups have emerged in recent times and the total number of start-ups has surged 3.6 times from over 66 in the first half of CY 2023 to more than 240 by the first half of 2024. Of the total funding, net funding addition alone is over 152 million dollars since H1 CY2023.

Nasscom on Wednesday launched India's Generative AI Startup Landscape 2024 report which reveals that the growth is fueled by the launch of 17 native Gen AI language models in India, a 4.6X surge in Gen AI services and also due to an increase in the number of start-ups offering Gen AI assistants that comprise nearly 80 per cent of newly added start-ups over the year.

With 43 per cent of overall start-ups emerging from Bengaluru, the city is the leading Gen AI start-up hub in India, emerging hubs like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Surat, and Kolkata are growing quickly, as they represent 18 per cent of the ecosystem.