India, Colombia sign Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement

NEW DELHI: India and Colombia on Tuesday signed the Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement, enabling filmmakers from both countries to collaborate on various aspects of film production.

Officials stated that the agreement is expected to deepen the engagement between the critical sectors of the film industries in both nations, ushering in a new chapter of collaboration.

The agreement was signed by the Honourable Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, and His Excellency Mr. Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia to India.

"The agreement between India and Colombia is expected to benefit producers from both countries by pooling their creative, artistic, technical, financial, and marketing resources for co-productions. It will also foster the exchange of art and culture, creating goodwill among the people of both countries, thereby boosting cultural ties," said officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, highlighted the strengthening cultural and cooperative ties between India and Colombia. He further emphasised India’s diverse and multi-dimensional collaboration with Colombia.