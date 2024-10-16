India, Colombia sign Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement

NEW DELHI: India and Colombia on Tuesday signed the Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement, enabling filmmakers from both countries to collaborate on various aspects of film production.
Officials stated that the agreement is expected to deepen the engagement between the critical sectors of the film industries in both nations, ushering in a new chapter of collaboration.
The agreement was signed by the Honourable Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, and His Excellency Mr. Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia to India.
"The agreement between India and Colombia is expected to benefit producers from both countries by pooling their creative, artistic, technical, financial, and marketing resources for co-productions. It will also foster the exchange of art and culture, creating goodwill among the people of both countries, thereby boosting cultural ties," said officials.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, highlighted the strengthening cultural and cooperative ties between India and Colombia. He further emphasised India’s diverse and multi-dimensional collaboration with Colombia.
"India has enjoyed a rich cultural exchange with Colombia over the years. We have cooperation in various fields, including science and technology, defence, IT, health, and culture. The Government of India acknowledges the importance of co-production agreements, which are a significant step towards fostering international partnerships. Our first co-production agreement was a landmark moment, and we have consistently built on that foundation," he said.
The agreement is also expected to boost the utilisation of Indian locations for film shoots. This would increase India's visibility as a preferred film-shooting destination globally and attract foreign exchange. Additionally, it will ensure transparent funding for film productions and enhance the export of Indian films to the Colombian market.
Previously, India had signed similar agreements with several other countries. These include Italy and the UK in 2005, Germany and Brazil in 2007, France in 2010, New Zealand in 2011, Poland and Spain in 2012, Canada and China in 2014, South Korea in 2015, Bangladesh in 2016, Portugal in 2017, Israel in 2018, Russia in 2019, and Australia in 2023.