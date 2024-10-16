L&T Technology Services posts 1.3% growth in net profit in Q2 of FY25

BENGALURU: L&T Technology Services on Wednesday reported a 1.3% year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 319.6 crore for the second quarter that ended in September 2024. The company had reported a profit of Rs 315.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue in the second quarter stood at Rs 2,572.9 crore, an 8% growth compared to Rs 2,386.5 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, LTTS won two $20 million and four $10 million TCV deals.

Additionally, the company won two significant empanelment agreements in sustainability, it said in an exchange filing. LTTS' EBIT margin for the second quarter stood at 15.1%.