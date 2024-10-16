South Indian Bank net up 18 per cent on asset quality improvement

MUMBAI: Kerala-based old-generation private e-sector lender South Indian Bank has reported Rs 325 crore net income for the September quarter, up 18.15 per cent or Rs 275 crore in the same quarter a year ago, on improved asset quality and higher loan demand.

Following the announcement, shares of the bank surged 6.5 per cent to Rs 25.51 on the BSE despite the benchmark closing sharply lower by 318 points.

In a statement, the Thrissur-based bank said its total income increased to Rs 2,804 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,485 crore a year ago, of which interest income was Rs 2,355 crore, up from Rs 2,129 crore in the same period a year ago.

PR Seshadri, the chief executive of the bank said during the reporting period, the bank registered growth in all the desired segments with a focus on quality assets across all verticals such as corporate, housing, auto, personal loan and gold loans.

The bank said its overall asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) coming down to 4.40 per cent from 4.96 per cent and net NPAs inching down to 1.31 per cent from 1.70 per cent.