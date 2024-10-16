SurveyMonkey to expand team in India by March 2025

BENGALURU: SurveyMonkey, a player in online surveys and forms, plans to double its India headcount from 50 to 100 by the end of March 2025.

The US-based company opened its new Bengaluru office on Wednesday and said that it is expanding the team to strengthen product development and increase its customer base in India.



Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey, told TNIE that it sees huge opportunity in India to grow and its clients in India include TCS and Swiggy, among others.

The new Bengaluru office adds to the company's existing physical locations in the US, Ireland, Canada and the Netherlands, among others. The company utilises Artificial Intelligence actively for surveys and analysis.

Johnson said that the SurveyMonkey platform supports over 56 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Bengali. He also added that English accounts for only 13 per cent of the surveys sent in the country.

"Over 1,000 people sign up for SurveyMoney in India every day," he mentioned.