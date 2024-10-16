SurveyMonkey to expand team in India by March 2025

BENGALURU: SurveyMonkey, a player in online surveys and forms, plans to double its India headcount from 50 to 100 by the end of March 2025.
The US-based company opened its new Bengaluru office on Wednesday and said that it is expanding the team to strengthen product development and increase its customer base in India.
Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey, told TNIE that it sees huge opportunity in India to grow and its clients in India include TCS and Swiggy, among others.
The new Bengaluru office adds to the company's existing physical locations in the US, Ireland, Canada and the Netherlands, among others. The company utilises Artificial Intelligence actively for surveys and analysis.
Johnson said that the SurveyMonkey platform supports over 56 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Bengali. He also added that English accounts for only 13 per cent of the surveys sent in the country.
"Over 1,000 people sign up for SurveyMoney in India every day," he mentioned.
The CEO informed that about 25 per cent of its R&D efforts will happen in the country and certain functions like design and research have been moved in.
"Our Bengaluru office reflects our commitment to building a global workforce and leveraging top talent wherever it may be,” Johnson said.
He also added, "By establishing a presence here, we are not only enhancing our product development capabilities but also deepening our connection with a rapidly growing customer base in India, a market that is increasingly important to our global strategy."
The company is also pursuing local talent in critical areas such as HR, data, and security to strengthen its core operations.
“Our talented team in Bengaluru is already pushing the boundaries of what's possible, driven by a commitment to collaboration and innovation," said Jeetendra Agrawal, Vice President of engineering at SurveyMonkey.
"As we continue to expand, we remain focused on enhancing teamwork across borders and accelerating product adoption to ensure our solutions are perfectly aligned with the evolving needs of our global customers," he added.
Established in 1999, its customer base exceeded 1 million users in 2004 and in 2023 it went private through an acquisition by STG. It has over 1,000 employees with a presence in more than 130 countries.