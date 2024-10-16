Vinay Equity invests in India Sweet House ahead of IPO

BENGALURU: India Sweet House (ISH), a confectionery brand, has secured a significant amount in its pre-IPO funding round, led by Viney Equity Market. The company is now preparing to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the stock exchange to initiate its IPO.

Shwetha Rajashekar, Vishwanath Murthy and Rajesh Mehta, co-founders of the confectioner, said they are opting for IPO route as it will enable it to operate business more profitably and expand reach to a broader customer base.

India Sweet House, with its first outlet in 2021, is now operating 35 outlets across Bengaluru, Tumkur, Shimoga, Udupi, Hassan, Mysore, among others. It also includes house brand which they acquired - CHAATIMES, a destination for enthusiasts of authentic and delicious chaats and street food, which was originally founded by techies Viresh Bulla and Prashant Konanahalli, and has over 20 outlets across Bengaluru.