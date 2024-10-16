Waaree Energies sets price band for Rs 4,321-crore IPO

MUMBAI: Waaree Energies, one of the largest solar PV module manufacturers, entering the solar cell manufacturing as well, has fixed the price-bank for its Rs 4,321-crore initial share sale at Rs 1,427 to 1,503. The issue opens on October 21.

Founded in 1990 in Mumbai, Waaree is also amongst the largest solar module maker with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 2024 at its plants in Chikhli, Surat, Tumb, and Nandigram in Gujarat. It's also setting up a Rs 2,500 crore solar cell plant in Gujarat.

Waaree Renewable Technologies is publicly traded and was founded a year before the parent in 1989.

The issue will consist of a combination of fresh equity shares worth Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 48 lakh shares by the selling shareholders adding up to Rs 721.44 crore.