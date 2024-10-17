Central Bank net soars 51 per cent to Rs 913 crore on better asset quality, margin expansion

MUMBAI: Boosted by better asset quality and higher margins, the state-run Central Bank of India has reported a healthy 51 per cent jump in net income at Rs 913 crore for the September quarter, as against Rs 605 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The city-headquartered bank said in a statement on Thursday that its net interest income for the quarter increased to Rs 3,410 crore from Rs 3,028 crore boosted by an improvement in the key profitability gauge net interest margin which rose to 3.44 per cent from 3.29 per cent in September 2023 quarter.

The total business grew 7.07 per cent to Rs 6,44,858 crore from Rs 6,02,284 crore. Deposits rose 5.57 per cent to Rs 3,91,914 crore from Rs 3,71,252 crore, of this the low-cost Casa deposits increased by Rs 8432 crore to Rs 1,91,270 crore from Rs 1,82,838 crore, reflecting a growth of 4.61 per cent, which is 48.93 percent of the total deposits.

From the assets side, gross advances increased 9.48 per cent to Rs 2,52,944 crore from Rs 2,31,032 crore.