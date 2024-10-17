Infosys Q2 net profit up 5 per cent to Rs 6,506 crore; wage hike from January 2025

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys on Thursday reported a 4.7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,506 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared to Rs 6,212 crore in the year-ago period. From 3-4 per cent, the company has revised its FY25 revenue guidance to 3.75 per cent to 4.5 per cent. It has retained its margin guidance at 20 per cent-22 per cent.

The company's revenue in the second quarter stood at Rs 40,986 crore, a 5 per cent growth.

"We had strong growth of 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant current in Q2. The growth was broad-based with good momentum in financial services. This stems from our strength in industry expertise, market-leading capabilities in cloud with Cobalt and generative AI with Topaz, resulting in growing client preference to partner with us”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

“Our large deals at $2.4 billion in Q2 reflect our differentiated position," he added. At a post-earnings briefing, the CEO announced that the salary hike would be effective from January 2025. Last year the company announced a wage hike for its employees in November. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share.