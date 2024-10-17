Business

Infosys Q2 net profit up 5 per cent to Rs 6,506 crore; wage hike from January 2025

The company's revenue in the second quarter stood at Rs 40,986 crore, a 5 per cent growth.
Infosys logo
Infosys logo (File Photo | EPS)
Uma Kannan
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys on Thursday reported a 4.7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,506 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared to Rs 6,212 crore in the year-ago period. From 3-4 per cent, the company has revised its FY25 revenue guidance to 3.75 per cent to 4.5 per cent. It has retained its margin guidance at 20 per cent-22 per cent.

The company's revenue in the second quarter stood at Rs 40,986 crore, a 5 per cent growth.

"We had strong growth of 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant current in Q2. The growth was broad-based with good momentum in financial services. This stems from our strength in industry expertise, market-leading capabilities in cloud with Cobalt and generative AI with Topaz, resulting in growing client preference to partner with us”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

“Our large deals at $2.4 billion in Q2 reflect our differentiated position," he added. At a post-earnings briefing, the CEO announced that the salary hike would be effective from January 2025. Last year the company announced a wage hike for its employees in November. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share.

IT services
Wage hike
Infosys Q2 net profit

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com