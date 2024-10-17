QIBs to the rescue after Hyundai’s mega IPO falters with retail investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Thursday, thanks to the strong participation by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) even as retail investors decided to give the mega IPO a big miss. In total, investors placed bids for 23.63 crore shares as against 9.97 crore shares on offer of the Rs 27,870-crore issue, the largest in India’s capital market history.

The IPO was subscribed 2.37 times or 237% on the final day of its bidding. It was booked 42% on Day 2 and 18% on Day 1.

The retail investors' portion, 35% of the total issue size, was booked just 50% in three days as the likelihood of no major listing gain and high valuation concerns kept this category away. The non-institutional investors’ category was also subscribed to just 60% of the portion allocated to them.

Qualified institutional buyers swooped in on the last day as their portion was subscribed 6.97 times. The portion for this category was subscribed 58% at the end of Day 2 of bidding.

“Institutional investors participating on the last day is a common practice especially when other categories are showing no interest,” said a senior analyst and market veteran requesting not to be named.

He added that retail investors gave a reality check to Hyundai and merchant bankers as nothing was left for them to make money from the IPO. “You can’t take this category for granted. A firm like Hyundai raking in such low bidding numbers is kind of disappointing,” the analyst stated.

In the grey market, shares of HMIL were available at a discount of Rs 20 on Thursday, indicating a negative listing gain of 1%.