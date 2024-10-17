TRAI refuses to issue consultation paper for spectrum allocation

“We are receiving, and we keep on receiving multiple views from various stakeholders. They are in different dimensions and directions. As a regulator, we consider all stakeholders’ views and then take a considered view that is in the best interest of all,” said Lahoti.

TRAI released paper on September 27, 2024, seeking comments on frequency bands, pricing models, and spectrum assignment duration for satellite companies. Jio has urged TRAI to revise the paper to ensure a level playing field by including the option for satellite spectrum auction. While Bharti Airtel initially supported administrative allocation, has since shifted its stance in favour of auction.

Telcos demand auction

This move goes against the demand of India’s top telecom service provider, Reliance Jio, which advocates for an auction method for satellite spectrum allocation