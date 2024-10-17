Will do best to serve people of India: Musk

Musk urged TRAI for a fair decision and encouraged competition for the benefit of Indian consumers. In a reply of a tweet posted by Dogedesigner, which reads: Musk says he will call and ask if it would not be too much trouble to allow Starlink to compete to provide Internet services to the people of India, the owner of Starlink replied that it would be much appreciated.

Musk took a dig at Jio promoter Mukesh Ambani by reacting to a post on X that suggested Ambani’s fear of Starlink’s entry disrupting his telecom empire. Musk said he would call and ask if it would be too much trouble to allow Starlink into the Indian market. “I will call and ask if it would not be too much trouble to allow Starlink to compete to provide Internet services to the people of India,” said Musk in a tweet.

This is the second attempt by Starlink to enter the market. In 2022, it began pre-bookings before obtaining regulatory approvals from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Subsequently, DoT forced Starlink to refund pre-booking amounts and seek a licence first. As per an EY-ISpA report, India’s space economy is projected to expand to $13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6% from nearly $9.6 billion in 2020.