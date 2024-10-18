LTIMindtree net profit rises 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,251 crore

“As GenAI becomes pivotal in customer interactions, there is a noticeable trend of modernization efforts focusing on transforming the data estate. Our robust Data practice, combined with our innovative LTIMindtree AI platform, establishes us as a significant disruptor,” he added.

The company has 742 active clients as of September 30, 2024. Its USD 5 million+ clients increased by 8 on a YoY basis.

In the second quarter, the company added 2,504 people and as of September 30, 2024, the total headcount stood at 84,438. Its trailing 12 months attrition was at 14.5%. The Board of Directors have approved an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of par value Rs 1 each.

Revenue from operation

Company’s revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 9,432.9 crore, a 5.9% increase compared to Rs 8,905.4 crore in the same quarter last year