LTIMindtree net profit rises 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,251 crore

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree on Thursday reported a 7.7% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,251 crore. The company had reported net profit of Rs 1,161.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 9,432.9 crore, a 5.9% increase compared to Rs 8,905.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Its operating margin (EBIT) stood at 15.5% in the September quarter.
“Q2 was a good quarter marked by broad-based sequential growth experienced across all our verticals and geos, helping us register a dollar growth of 2.8%. We had several multi-year deal closures, including a $200 million+ deal. Continued deal momentum in key verticals and significant Q2 hiring, including freshers, positions us well as we enter into the latter half of the fiscal year,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.
“As GenAI becomes pivotal in customer interactions, there is a noticeable trend of modernization efforts focusing on transforming the data estate. Our robust Data practice, combined with our innovative LTIMindtree AI platform, establishes us as a significant disruptor,” he added.
The company has 742 active clients as of September 30, 2024. Its USD 5 million+ clients increased by 8 on a YoY basis.
In the second quarter, the company added 2,504 people and as of September 30, 2024, the total headcount stood at 84,438. Its trailing 12 months attrition was at 14.5%. The Board of Directors have approved an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of par value Rs 1 each.
