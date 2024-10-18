Rate cut at this stage will be premature and very, very risky: RBI Governor

MUMBAI: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that an interest rate cut at this stage will be “premature, and very, very risky".

The monetary policy committee had left the interest rates unchanged for the tenth time earlier this month.

"We are not behind the curve. Out growth story remains intact. Our economy is poised to grow at 7.2 percent this fiscal. Growth is steady and resilient, inflation is moderating with certain risks, so a rate cut at this point will be premature and very, very risky," Das said during the fireside chat at an event organised by the news agency Bloomberg here Friday.

While inflation is expected to moderate, Das said there are 'significant risks' to the outlook.

During the October monetary policy announcement, the central bank-led MPC had maintained the status quo on rate but changed the policy stance to ‘neutral' from 'withdrawal of accommodation.'

"It is with a lot of effort that the inflation horse has been brought to the stable, which’s closer to the target within the tolerance band (4 per cent with 2 per cent of leeway either way) compared to its heightened levels two years ago,” the governor Das said in the October monetary policy statement.