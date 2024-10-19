Hindustan Zinc in talks with govt on split: CEO

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Friday said it is in discussions with the Indian government about the possibility of splitting the company into two units. Its CEO Arun Misra, in an analyst call, mentioned that if the government, one of its stakeholders, agrees, the split will occur.

Mishra also noted that the government’s proposal to sell a stake in the company is still under consideration. Vedanta Limited, its parent company, wants to split into two to three verticals, but the government, which owns a 29.4% stake, is opposing this move.

“We are discussing all the issues (regarding the split) with the government. Whenever both the sides agree, it will happen,” Misra said in an analyst call. In 2023, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) announced plans to create separate entities for its zinc, lead, silver, and recycling businesses in an effort to unlock potential value.