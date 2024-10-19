IoB shows improvement in asset quality in Q2

MUMBAI: Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank (IoB) has shown massive improvement in asset quality, with its gross NPAs falling by 50% or by 202 bps to 2.72% from 4.74% a year ago, while the net NPAs improved by 21 bps to 0.47% from 0.68%.

In value terms, the bank’s gross NPA has fallen from Rs 9,893 crore in the second quarter of FY24 to Rs 6,249 crore in the same period in FY25. In the first quarter, the gross NPA was Rs 6,649 crore. Net NPA at the end of the second quarter was Rs 1,059 crore compared to Rs 1,364 crore. NPA provisions have also come down from Rs 1,121 crore in the Q2 of FY24 to Rs 71 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 97.06%, reflecting a rise of 30 bps. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio improved in the quarter to 17.45% against 17% in the same period previous year. It must be noted that the state-owned bank posted a 24.32% growth in net profit at Rs 777 crore in the September quarter.