JSW Steel to acquire thyssenkrupp for Rs 4,051 cr

NEW DELHI: JSW Steel through its joint venture company JFE Electrical Steel (J2ES) will acquire thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India for Rs 4,051 crore. The company, in a statement, said Jsquare Electrical Steel Nashik. Jsquare is a wholly owned subsidiary of J2ES, a 50:50 joint venture between JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation (JFE), has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of equity interest in thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India (tkES India).

It has entered into other agreements including for licensing/transfer of associated technology package from thyssenkrupp group. tkES India is one of the first manufacturers of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) in India with its facility located in Nashik, Maharashtra. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval.