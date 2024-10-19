Special code for Vistara flights

NEW DELHI: Air India has decided to keep the legacy of Vistara alive even as the joint venture (with Singapore International Airline) carrier will be operating its last flight on November 11.

It has been decided that Vistara aircraft operated by Air India will be identified by a special four-digit Air India code beginning with the digit “2”. For instance, UK 955 will become AI 2955, helping customers to identify after November 12.

The routes and schedule operated by Vistara aircraft will continue to be the same, alongside the Vistara in-flight experience that includes the product and service such as menu and cutlery on the Vistara aircraft. It will also be serviced by the same crew. The existing members of Club Vistara will be transferred to Air India’s Flying Returns program. With this merger, Flying Returns will also evolve into an all-new avatar ‘Maharaja Club’.