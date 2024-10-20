Ola Electric under fire from customers and investors

NEW DELHI: Customers’ grievance is a regular affair outside Ola Electric’s service centre in Delhi’s Moti Nagar. A good number of customers who decided to get their hands on the company’s electric vehicle anticipating that it will bring down running costs are struggling to get their product repaired or serviced.

“I should have bought an Activa,” said Ankit, 30, an angry customer who travelled over 10 km to get his e-scooter fixed.

Another customer who runs a small business said since the time he purchased the Ola’s e-scooter, the machine has had one issue after another. “The company should have addressed all the issues before hitting the market... It is no surprise that some consumers are burning their scooters due to frustration,” he said while showing piles of scooters stacked up for servicing.

Be it Google review or social media platform X, the internet is full of similar consumer experiences. There have been instances when consumers took extreme steps, such as burning down an entire showroom out of sheer anger. The situation has reached such an alarming level that now the government has stepped in to protect consumers’ rights.

Besides customers, investors are facing impact arising from bad press. Ola shares have crashed about 45% from its peak, leaving investors in a tight spot who entered at higher levels.

A brake to a head start

Ola Electric had burst onto the EV world with a bold promise — to offer affordable and efficient e-scooters that could replace the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles. Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had called it ending the ICE age. In no time, it became popular, with a massive influx of pre-bookings and the market leader in the e-two-wheeler space.

However, as deliveries began and new products were launched, complaints started piling up. While initially consumers loved the design and performance of its scooters, after-sales experience became a sore point. It brought attention to its lack of preparedness to compete with legacy players in managing post-purchase customer support.

As per reports, it started receiving about 80,000 complaints a month.