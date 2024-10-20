Spectrum allocation: Musk’s win over Ambani debunks 2G ‘scam’ case

It is significant that the Union government has backed Elon Musk’s internet arm Starlink and Amazon over Mukesh Ambani Reliance and Sunil Mittal’s Airtel by deciding to allot satellite spectrum administratively rather than take the auction route.

The decision is a tacit admission the ‘2G scam’ over a decade ago was a red herring, and the ‘presumptive loss’ of Rs 1.76 lakh crore alleged by CAG for not auctioning spectrum was at best creative imagination.

For the current broadband satellite spectrum, Musk had lobbied hard against the Ambani bid to keep to auctions. In a post on X late on October 14, Musk said any decision to auction “would be unprecedented.”

Citing the international practice endorsed by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Musk added: “This spectrum was long designated by the ITU as shared spectrum for satellites.”

Hours later, the government plumed for Musk’s position. Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on October 15 that spectrum “will be allocated administratively in line with Indian laws.”

The pricing would be worked out by the telecom watchdog, he added.

Competition helps

The turf war between our local billionaires, Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, on one side, and Elon Musk’s Starlink has been on for some time. Starlink has said allotting licences is in line with a global trend and is justified since spectrum is a natural resource to be shared. An auction may impose geographical restrictions that will raise costs for the consumer.

Reliance, on the other hand, in submissions to the government, has called for the auction of spectrum as foreign satellite operators had the advantage of bundling additional services like voice and data.

Therefore, auction was one way of achieving a level playing field. What the Ambanis are not saying publicly is that they already have the first mover advantage of 440 million telecom users and 8 million wired broadband connections, representing a 25 percent market share. By excluding foreign players like Starlink, Reliance and Airtel want to further consolidate their monopoly over digital communication.

The government has done the right thing by keeping the door open to competition. Satellite broadband services are moving fast. Management consultancy Deloitte expects the sector to be worth $1.9 billion by 2030. It’s ability to reach remote areas will be a boon to integrating rural India with the internet highway.

Though the final set of players are yet to be decided, hopefully there will be many, including Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which will launch its satellites in 2025, and the British government-backed OneWeb. This will ensure competition on tariffs and make broadband prices more affordable.