Afcons fixes Rs 440-463 price band for its Rs 5,430-cr IPO

MUMBAI: The Shapoorji Pallonji group’s flagship engineering arm Afcons Infrastructure has fixed the price band for its Rs 5,430 crore initial share sale at Rs 440-463 per share, which is opening on October 25.

In the run-up to the issue, which consists of Rs 1,250 crore of fresh issue and Rs 4,180 crore in offer for sale by promoters, Afcons had raised Rs 2,967 crore from the management, and individual and institutional investors.

The pre-IPO investors includes names like GIC Singapore, Enam Holdings of Akash Bhanshali, Synergy Capital, 360 One, M&G Investments, Think Investments, Discovery Capital Management, Artian Investment from ArcelorMittal, Madhusudan Kela, and White Oak among others, Subramanian Krishnamurthy, the executive vice-chairman and Paramasivan Srinivasan, managing director of Afcons told reporters here Monday.

Employees will get a Rs 44/share discount, the company added.

The selling shareholders in the Rs 4,180 crore OFS are the promoter entity Goswami Infratech. The other selling promoter groups are the parent Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, Floreat Investments, Hermes Commerce, and Renaissance Commerce, which together own 99.5 per cent of Afcons and the remaining 1 per cent is held by public shareholders.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance will be used to the extent of Rs 80 crore for capex towards the purchase of construction equipment; Rs 320 crore for funding long-term working capital; Rs 600 crore for debt prepayment; and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Afcons has a legacy of 65 years and is the largest pureplay Indian EPC in the overseas market.