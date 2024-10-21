Chinese brand Vivo secures top spot in India’s smartphone market

NEW DELHI: Chinese mobile maker Vivo has captured the top spot in India’s smartphone market, achieving a 19% market share by shipping 9.1 million units in the third quarter of this year. According to Canalys research, Vivo experienced a 26% year-on-year growth; it held a 17% market share with shipments of 7.2 million devices during the same period last year.

Xiaomi secures second position as it shipped 7.8 million units, while Samsung followed closely in third place with 7.5 million units. OPPO (excluding OnePlus) and Realme claimed the fourth and fifth spots, with 6.3 million and 5.3 million units shipped, respectively. “Vivo secured pole position owing to new launches in higher price bands coupled with aggressive channel margins,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, Senior Analyst at Canalys.