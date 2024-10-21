Despite rising geopolitical tensions, robust domestic engines supporting growth: RBI Bulletin

MUMBAI: Pointing to the strong momentum in domestic consumption and investment demand which are fuelling growth, an internal paper from the central bank has reaffirmed that the economy is on sound footing and on course to close the current fiscal year with 7.2 percent growth.

"In spite of the rising geopolitical tensions, our growth outlook is supported by robust domestic engines," the October Bulletin from the Reserve Bank said Monday.

The optimism assumes importance given the stress seen in corporate earnings as well tepid revenue growth as visible from the balance sheets declaration so far by India Inc. It also assumes importance given the falling key growth numbers such as the purchasing managers’ indices both in the services as well as manufacturing segments as well as the latest steeply fallen industrial production numbers.

According to the RBI, the views in the bulletin are not that of the central bank though they are written by its senior analysts and economists.

The bulletin projects real GDP growth to come in at 7.2 percent for the fiscal 2025, highlighting the momentum in consumption and investment demand. It sees Q2 growth at 7 percent, and Q3 & Q4 at 7.4 percent each.

"Our growth story remains intact as its fundamental drivers– consumption and investment demand – are gaining momentum," the bulletin stated, quoting the deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra as saying in the article on the state of the economy. He adds that private consumption, buoyed by improved rural demand and a strong agricultural outlook, will play a key role in the overall growth in the second half of the fiscal.

"Looking ahead, private investment is showing some encouraging signs in terms of lead indicators while consumption spending is shaping up for a festival season revival," said the article authored by a team led by Patra.