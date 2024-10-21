HDFC Bank okays Rs 12,500-crore IPO for its NBFC arm HDB Financial Services

MUMBAI: The country’s largest private-sector lender HDFC Bank has approved a bumper Rs 12,500 crore initial share sale in its non-banking arm HDB Financial Services under which the promoter will be selling shares worth Rs 10,000 crore via offer for sale and the rest will be fresh issue.

Once completed, this will be the largest share sale by a non-bank lender. The current record is with the recent Rs 6,560-crore issue by Bajaj Housing Finance, which had a stellar debut with the shares gaining over 136 percent on the listing day in August.

"The board of directors of HDFC Bank approved an OFS of such number of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of HDB Financial aggregating up to Rs 10,000 crore, subject to applicable laws, market conditions, necessary approvals, and regulatory clearances," the filing had stated.

HDB Financial plans to raise as much as Rs 12,500 crore through the much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). HDFC Bank holds a 94.6 percent in HDB Financial.

The IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue worth Rs 2,500 crore and an OFS worth Rs 10,000 crore, according to a late Saturday exchange filing.