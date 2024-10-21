Real estate sector struggles in tier 2 cities: Q3 sees 13% sales drop, 34% launch decline

Housing sales in the top 30 tier 2 cities fell sharply by 13% in the July-September quarter of 2024 (Q3 CY2024) while new launches plummeted by 34%, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

Sales declined to 41,871 units in Q3 CY2024 against 47,985 units in the same period last year while launches came down to 28,980 units in the recently concluded quarter from 43,748 units in the same period last year.

Samir Jasuja, CEO & Founder, PropEquity, said that the decline in sales and launches is on account of the higher base effect of last year, which had recorded historic highs.

“The low cost of living, availability of skilled workforce and advantageous operational cost for companies besides good connectivity and infrastructure in state capitals have been driving demand for homes. However, as seen from an all-India context, the top 30 tier 2 cities have been underperforming as sales and launches with respect to top ten cities are only 1/3,” he said.