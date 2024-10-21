Reliance Infrastructure’s Rs 6k cr fund raising plan gets shareholders’ nod

NEW DELHI: Reliance Infrastructure on Sunday in a stock exchange filing said it plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore through preferential issue of shares and qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

Both proposals have received shareholders approval, with over 98% voting in favour of the resolutions via postal ballot. Last month, the company’s board had approved a Rs 6,000 crore fund raise plan. Of this, Rs 3,014 crore is to be raised through preferential allotment of shares or convertible warrants, while Rs 3,000 crore will be raised by QIP.

In the first phase, Reliance Infrastructure is launching Rs 3,014 crore preferential placement by issuing 12.56 crore equity shares or convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 240 per share. Of this, Rs 1,104 crore will be invested by the promoters of Reliance Infrastructure through promoter company Risee Infinity Private Limited. Risee will subscribe to 4.60 crore shares.