Why real estate is not a retirement plan

When asked about retirement, only Gen X and the previous generation, Baby Boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964), prefer that.

When people prefer physical assets for investments, that should be a matter of concern. The government of the day should take serious note of it. That means people believe retirement is possible only if you own a house. It also shows the inadequacy of retirement planning and execution at all levels.

In America, a third of households prefer real estate, according to the US Census. Most of the allocation is to financial assets through retirement accounts and investments in the stock market through mutual funds or directly. That shows the confidence Americans have in their financial system.

The US government deserves to be credited for creating an environment conducive for small savers to deploy their life savings into risky assets like equity. A robust retail market for equity and bonds makes America an attractive destination not just for Americans but for foreigners, too.