Adani's Ambuja Cements to acquire 46.8 per cent stake in Orient Cement for equity value of Rs 8,100 crore

Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements on Tuesday announced the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) at an equity value of Rs. 8,100 crore. Ambuja will acquire 46.8% shares of OCL from its current promoters and certain public shareholders. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

Ambuja will acquire the 46.8% shares at Rs 395.4 apiece, which is a 12% premium to Monday's closing price for Orient Cement shares. This acquisition also triggers an Open Offer, under which Ambuja will acquire an additional 26% stake at the same share price of Rs 395.4 apiece.

OCL has 5.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) clinker capacity and 8.5 MTPA cement capacity along with statutory clearance to increase the clinker capacity by another 6.0 MTPA and cement capacity by another 8.1 MTPA.

In addition, OCL also has a limestone mining lease in Chittorgarh for setting up an Integrated Unit (IU) with clinker of 4 MTPA and a split Grinding Unit (GU) of 6 MTPA in North India. OCL has also secured a concession from MPPGCL, Madhya Pradesh for setting up a Grinding Unit within the premises of Satpura Thermal Power Plant.