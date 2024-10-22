Allianz's stake row with Bajaj out in the open, says it wants to exit both joint ventures

MUMBAI: On a day when the insurance regulator invited all companies, both domestic as well as foreign, to set up more insurance ventures in the country, the Allianz group of Germany, which has two joint ventures with the Bajaj Group in the life and general insurance spaces, said it wants to exit them. The official announcement comes after years of simmering differences between the two over a stake increase that the German group was interested in but the Pune-based group wasn’t.

While this is bad news for the sector as a whole from an FDI/foreign ownership point of view, it may force both Bajaj Allianz Life and Bajaj Allianz General to go for a public share sales to give their partner an amicable and easy exit route.

“Discussions regarding Allianz’s desire to exit the JVs are at a preliminary stage and there is no proposal before our board or our insurance subsidiaries in this regard,” said Bajaj Finserv, the holding company of the privately held companies, in an exchange filing Tuesday.

Allianz has indicated it is "actively considering an exit from the life and general insurance joint ventures in India", the statement said.

The latest impasse that has come out in public finally is about the German firm’s interest in increasing its stake from the present 26 percent at a discounted price and the local partner’s unwillingness to accept the same. They have been partners for more than two decades now as Allianz was one of the first foreign players to enter the country when the sector was liberalized allowing 26 percent FDI way back in December 2000.

Though in December 2021, the FDI rule was amended to allow up to 76 percent stake, only one company has done it so far—the Generali of Italy by upping its stake in the JV with the Future group in 2023.