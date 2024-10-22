Bajaj Finance net up 13 per cent to Rs 4,000 crore as bad loans soar

MUMBAI: The largest retail-focused non-bank lender Bajaj Finance has reported a 13 per cent rise in consolidated net income at Rs 4,000 crore in the September quarter, which came in much below the Street estimate, as its asset quality worsened.

The Pune headquartered company, which is also the most profitable NBFC said in a statement Tuesday, that its gross NPAs deteriorated to 1.06 per cent in reporting quarter from 0.91 per cent a year earlier, while Net NPAs rose to 0.46 per cent from 0.31 per cent in September 2023.

Loan losses and provisions for the reporting quarter was Rs 1,909 crore as against Rs 1,077 crore a year ago, a massive 77 per cent jump on-year.

The non-banking financial company missed estimates as brokerages were expecting a 33 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 4,464 crore.

Consolidated numbers include those of its subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities.