Hyundai shares faces selling pressure after weak listing

MUMBAI: Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd made (HMIL) a muted debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, October 22 as they listed at Rs 1,934 on NSE, a discount of 1.3% to the issue price of Rs 1,960. On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 1931, down 1.5%. Following the listing, the shares fell sharply to hit a low of Rs 1,846. At 11.25, it was trading at about Rs 1,880 a piece, down 4%.

Most analysts were expecting the stock to hit the bourses with flat to modest listing gain after the recently concluded initial public offering (IPO) received a lukewarm response from retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs). The Rs 27,870 crore IPO of HMIL, the largest in India’s capital market history, was subscribed 2.37 times.

“We initiate coverage on Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) with REDUCE (TP of Rs1,750, at 23x core Sep-26E PER, similar to MSIL) amid a lackluster 5% earning per share (EPS) CAGR over FY24-27E. HMIL has established a strong franchise in India; however, lack of major launches (key growth driver historically in PVs) over the next 12-18M, muted 5% capacity CAGR, higher royalty, and lower treasury income are likely to restrict EPS growth,” said brokerage firm Emkay Global in a note.