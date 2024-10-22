New surrender value norms only realign agent fees, no impact on margins: LIC chief

MUMBAI: Amidst threats of a nationwide strike by its agents to force LIC not to change their commission structure or lower the fees, the national insurer has denied any such plans, saying there is no question of them getting lower commissions as we’ve only re-aligned the fee structure and not reduced them.

The insurer also said the new surrender value norms will not impact its margins as it has already tweaked its products.

Last week various association of LIC agents, who run number over 1.3 million, feared that like their peers in the private sector, they too will see their commissions falling after the regulatory mandate to offer higher surrender value from this month, to protect insurer’s margins, have threatened a national strike after Diwali to force the management from going ahead with any such plans.

“The total commission that an agent used to get from us before October 1 remains intact. The perception that we’ve reduced the commission is a totally incorrect. What we’ve done is that we’ve re-aligned the commission by adjusting the current fee structure. But ultimately, under the new structure also an agent will continue to get what she was getting earlier,” Life Insurance Corporation chief executive Siddhartha Mohanty told TNIE here Tuesday.