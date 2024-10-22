SME IPOs: Sebi to tighten framework, discussion paper soon

MUMBAI: The markets watchdog Sebi will soon be coming out with a discussion paper aimed at finalising some measurers to tighten the regulatory framework for SME share sales through the IPO route.

SME issues, which are listed not on the mainboards of the BSE and NSE, have been under the regulatory scanner for some time now due to their unusually high subscriptions and listing gains apart from concerns related to the overall disclosure standards.

Since its launch in 2012, as of October 2024, there are over 400 small companies listed on the BSE’s SME Platform, making it the largest in SME exchange in the country and these 400 companies have market capitalization of over Rs 1 trillion.

The NSE’s small issue platform is called NSE Emrge has 397 companies listed since its launch in 2017. These companies have raised more than Rs 7,800 crore through their IPOs.

"We are working on a discussion paper on SME IPOs that should be coming out soon. What we have been observing for some time now is pretty disturbing," Sebi whole time member Ashwani Bhatia told a Morningstar event here Tuesday.