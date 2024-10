GMR Group secures Rs 6,300 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to refinance debt

GMR Group has secured Rs 6,300 crore in debt funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), UAE’s largest sovereign wealth fund. It will use the proceeds for refinancing debt of its promoter group entity GMR Enterprises Pvt Ltd (GEPL).

GEPL is the promoter of GMR Airports Ltd (GAL). The group operates three airports in India -- Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa -- and two airports in the Philippines and Indonesia.

"Upon completion, GMR Group will use the proceeds of the transaction to refinance all external debt of GEPL, the promoter of GMR Airports Ltd. Also, upon the completion, the GMR promoter group's pledge on its shareholding in GAL will reduce significantly," said GMR in a statement on Wednesday.

With the funding, GEPL believes that it will be able to consolidate multiple lenders into a single source of capital.

GMR Group Corporate Chairman Kiran Grandhi said that in recent years, it has successfully reduced a significant quantum of corporate debt. “We have also demerged GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd from GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, and merged GMR Airports Ltd with GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd to form GMR Airports Ltd (GAL), a pure play, publicly listed airport platform. This investment from ADIA will facilitate the repayment of all external debt at GEPL, strengthening our ability to support the continued growth of GAL," he said.

According to the Executive Director of the Infrastructure Department at ADIA Khadem Al Remeithi, India's aviation sector has strong growth prospects, backed by the positive long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy.

"This investment aligns with our approach of backing entities which are developing world-class transport assets that benefit from demographic growth and increased economic connectivity," he said.