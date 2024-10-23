HUL to separate ice cream business, reports 2.4 per cent drop in Q2FY25 profit

NEW DELHI: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has decided to separate the Ice Cream business as the board of the FMCG major feels that this segment requires separate attention.

“Ice Cream, which contributes 3 per cent to HUL’s turnover, is a high-growth category that needs significant investments to realise its full potential. Given Unilever owns the trademarks and know-how and has announced the separation of its Ice Cream business, local capabilities will need to be developed to continue running the Business,” HUL said in a regulatory filing.

The makers of Kwality Wall's ice creams added that this vertical has a different operating model including cold chain infrastructure, and a distinct channel landscape, which limits synergies with the rest of HUL.

As of 2023, India’s ice cream market was valued at approximately USD 3.4 billion. A report said that the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-15 per cent over the next few years, reaching over USD 6 billion by 2027.