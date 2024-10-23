Supply cut to lift city gas price by Rs 2 to 3 per kilogram

MUMBAI: The gas procurement cost of city gas distribution companies (CGDs) is set to rise by Rs 2-3 per kg following the recent reduction in the allocation under the administered price mechanism (APM) by the government.

This on the other hand will also get passed on to end consumers later.

These companies get priority gas allocation at lower prices under APM from the legacy gas fields for the domestic compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) - domestic segments.

However, last week, the state-owned Gail India, which is the nodal agency for domestic gas allocation, reduced the APM gas allocation for the CNG segment by 20 per cent of their CNG requirement, effective October 16.

APM allocation for CGD players will now be reduced to 50 per cent of their CNG requirement, from the allocation level of 70 per cent this fiscal year so far.

Thus, to maintain adequate supply, CGD players will need to procure gas from costlier sources such as domestic high-pressure, high-temperature gas fields or imported liquefied natural gas.