Money laundering in online gaming: Cryptos, offshore betting platforms used for illicit activities

BENGALURU: Though the country's 568 million gamers drive the online gaming industry, money laundering within the gaming ecosystem remains a big threat as in-game currencies, cryptocurrencies, and offshore betting platforms are increasingly being used for illicit activities.

Digital India Foundation's Combating Money Laundering In Online Gaming Ecosystem report says that there has been an uptick in the use of digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether as payment options for in-game transactions.

Since gaming assets can also be converted or transferred into crypto assets, it also resulted in an increase in money laundering and fraud on online gaming platforms.

The report suggests various recommendations including the need for financial institutions, especially banks, to enhance AML (anti-money laundering) systems to prevent the use of mule accounts, a prevalent technique for laundering money through gaming platforms.

The country's illegal gambling and betting market receives over USD 100 billion per annum in deposits, and the market grew at 7 per cent CAGR from 2012 to 2018 and is also expected to grow at an annual rate of 30 per cent in the coming years.