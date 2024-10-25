Dhanteras: Pricey gold, silver unlikely to deter buyers

NEW DELHI: Despite soaring gold and silver prices, jewellers are not expecting much of an effect on the sale of gold and silver jewellery on the auspicious day of Dhanteras.

Gold prices have surged by over 25% in the past year. Last Diwali, gold was priced at Rs 62,000 per 10 gm, and it is currently trading at Rs 78,500. Meanwhile, silver price currently stands around Rs 1 lakh per kg. Gold is expected to touch 80,000 per 10 gm soon.

While a section of gold jewellers are seeing subdued sales, large retailers continue to see good footfall.

“Despite the traditional significance of purchasing precious metals on this day, many consumers are opting to hold back, leading to a noticeable decline in footfall at jewellery stores,” Delhi-based Jai Kabra, founder of Resham Group.

Several jewellers are giving options to exchange old jewellery with new ones because of high gold prices. Besides Resham Group, Kalyan Jewellers is also providing the same.

However, big jewellers such as Kalyan Jewellers are experiencing an increase in footfall across their showrooms amid festive and wedding season.