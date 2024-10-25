India Inc may post lowest growth in many quarters

NEW DELHI: Weaker-than-expected corporate results in the second quarter of the current financial year have hit the overall sentiments in the economy, and the same is being reflected in the way the equity markets have moved in the last fortnight. The benchmark equity indices have shed around 3% since the beginning of the month, partly because of poor corporate performance in the current financial year.

Going by the trend, there seems to be no redemption for the corporate sector as far as second quarter results are concerned. A Crisil report suggests that revenue growth in the September quarter could be lowest in the past 16 quarters.

An analysis by rating agency Crisil says that India Inc is estimated to have clocked a slower revenue growth of 5-7% on-year for the three months ended September, marking the slowest pace in the past 16 quarters.

This is based on Crisil’s analysis of 435 companies that account for almost half of the listed market capitalisation. These companies posted 8.3% growth in the April-June quarter.

It attributes the disappointing quarter to “stagnant performance in the construction vertical, which accounts for a fifth of India Inc’s revenue, besides a decline in the industrial commodities vertical and subdued growth in investment-linked sectors”.