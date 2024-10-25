Job creation 'most pressing' global issue, says Nirmala Sitharaman at World Bank-IMF event

WASHINGTON: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called job creation the most pressing global issue, given the continued economic headwinds and rapid technological changes that are reshaping the skills needed for youth to enter the job market.

She also asked the World Bank to collaborate with countries to identify high-priority skilling sectors that generate employment.

Sitharaman's remarks came during her intervention at the plenary lunch, 'How Should the World Bank Shape Its Future Strategic Direction and Help Clients Create More Jobs to Keep Pace with Evolving Megatrends.'

She emphasised that jobs are the most pressing global issue, given the continued economic headwinds and rapid technological change that are redefining the skills required for youth to enter the job market, the Ministry of Finance said on X.