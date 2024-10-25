RIL, Nvidia partner to develop AI infrastructure in India

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday announced a partnership with chip giant Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India. RIL will deploy Nvidia’s latest GB 200 supercomputer technology to create a massive AI infrastructure in the country.

The announcement was made during a fireside meeting between Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai. Nvidia will supply its Blackwell AI processors for a one-gigawatt data centre that Reliance is building in Jamnagar Gujarat.

“And this leads to one of the things that I want to announce with you. As you know, to lead an artificial intelligence, you need to have AI model technology that India has. You need to have data, massive quantities of data. The last thing you need is AI infrastructure. And we’re announcing that Reliance and Nvidia are partnering to build AI infrastructure here in India,” said CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang.

Huang emphasised India’s unique advantages in the AI race, citing the country’s large pool of IT talent, vast amounts of digital data, and a significant user base that can create an “AI flywheel.” Nvidia, which employs over 10,000 engineers in India, views this partnership as crucial for developing indigenous AI capabilities.

“What do we have to do together? And how can we work together to help transform India at the speed of light, really? Because everything is moving so fast to transform India into a center, not of just IT, but a centre of AI,” said CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang