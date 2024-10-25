Swiggy slashes IPO valuation target to USD 12.5-13.5 billion

BENFALURU: IPO-bound food delivery platform Swiggy, which was earlier targeting a USD 15 billion valuation, is now aiming for a valuation of USD 12.5 billion-USD 13.5 billion for its upcoming IPO due to market volatility.

As per reports, this cut is due to market volatility and also the ongoing correction in stock markets. When TNIE asked about it, Swiggy didn’t respond to the query.

Meanwhile, reports also indicate that Swiggy, which competes with Zomato, might make its D-street debut in the second week of November. Recently, US asset manager Invesco raised the platform’s valuation to about USD 13.3 billion.

Invesco holds a 2% stake in the company. Swiggy’s revenue from operation as of June 30, 2024 stood at Rs 3,222.217 crore compared to Rs 2,389.818 crore reported in the year-ago period. Founded in 2014, Swiggy launched its quick commerce platform Instamart in August 2020.