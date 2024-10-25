YouTube launches 'Shopping Affiliate Program' in India partnering with Flipkart, Myntra

NEW DELHI: YouTube on Friday announced its partnership with e-commerce giants Flipkart and Myntra to launch the YouTube Shopping affiliate program in India.
This feature enables eligible YouTube creators to tag products in their videos and earn revenue when viewers purchase them on the retailers' sites.
In simple terms, the 'YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program' enables creators to earn money by recommending products in their videos, Shorts, and live streams.
The 'YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program' is already operational in several countries, including the United States, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Canada, and Australia.
“The incredible global success of YouTube Shopping, with over 30 billion hours of shopping-related content watched in 2023 demonstrates the power of connecting creators, viewers, and brands in exciting new ways. We’re now bringing the same momentum to India with the launch of the 'YouTube Shopping Affiliate program' starting with Flipkart and Myntra,” said Travis Katz, General Manager and Vice President, Shopping, YouTube.
YouTube emphasised that this expansion complements the existing YouTube Shopping feature, which enables eligible creators to promote their merchandise by linking their stores to their YouTube channels.
The 'YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program' builds on existing monetisation options, including ad revenue, YouTube Premium, Brand Connect, and fan-driven features such as Channel Memberships, Super Thanks, Super Chat, and Super Stickers, providing creators with a robust suite of tools to thrive on the platform.
“Using the 'YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program', we aim to boost the experience and engagement of customers further using Flipkart and Myntra by enabling product discovery through videos by creators on YouTube. The innovative approach to product discovery will strengthen the trust and loyalty of customers as we continue to build on the opportunities that video commerce offers,” said Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and corporate development and Strategic Partnerships, Flipkart Group.
According to YouTube, more than 110,000 channels in India have surpassed 100,000 subscribers as of December 2023.
Notably, over 65 per cent of Indian consumers trust YouTube creators more than traditional celebrities, significantly influencing their purchasing decisions through authentic connections, as highlighted in the e-Conomy India report.