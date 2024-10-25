YouTube launches 'Shopping Affiliate Program' in India partnering with Flipkart, Myntra

NEW DELHI: YouTube on Friday announced its partnership with e-commerce giants Flipkart and Myntra to launch the YouTube Shopping affiliate program in India.

This feature enables eligible YouTube creators to tag products in their videos and earn revenue when viewers purchase them on the retailers' sites.

In simple terms, the 'YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program' enables creators to earn money by recommending products in their videos, Shorts, and live streams.

The 'YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program' is already operational in several countries, including the United States, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Canada, and Australia.

“The incredible global success of YouTube Shopping, with over 30 billion hours of shopping-related content watched in 2023 demonstrates the power of connecting creators, viewers, and brands in exciting new ways. We’re now bringing the same momentum to India with the launch of the 'YouTube Shopping Affiliate program' starting with Flipkart and Myntra,” said Travis Katz, General Manager and Vice President, Shopping, YouTube.