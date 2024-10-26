IndiGo reports net loss of Rs 986 crore in Q2FY25

In the same quarter, IndiGo’s revenue from operations increased by 14% year-on-year, reaching Rs 16,970 crore. In the July-September quarter, IndiGo’s passenger ticket revenues increased by 10% to Rs 14,359 crore. Additionally, ancillary revenues grew by 21% YoY, reaching Rs 1,875 crore.

IndiGo also announced plans to launch its business class in two weeks, aiming to provide customers with a new and enhanced experience. It expects its third-quarter capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), to grow by early double digits compared to the same quarter in fiscal year 2024.

IndiGo has a total of 410 aircraft, including various models like 41 A320 CEOs, 201 A320 NEOs, 112 A321 NEOs, 45 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters, 6 B737s, and 2 B777s. This represents an increase of 28 passenger aircraft in the past quarter.

Meanwhile, at the end of the September quarter, IndiGo’s capitalised operating lease liability was Rs 47,779 crore. Including this, the airline’s total debt amounted to Rs 59,237 crore.