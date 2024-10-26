JioHotstar domain saga takes unexpected turn as Dubai based siblings repurpose site for philanthropy

The JioHotstar domain saga has taken a surprising twist, resembling a gripping crime thriller. The techie who previously demanded Rs 1 crore from Reliance Industries for the domain has vanished from the scene entirely. In their absence, an intriguing message has surfaced about a sibling duo from the UAE committed to supporting underprivileged children. This unexpected development has sparked a wave of speculation online about the reasons behind this sudden shift.

The much-anticipated merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar is set to transform India’s streaming landscape, potentially forming a dominant powerhouse in the market. As two of the country's leading OTT platforms with substantial subscriber bases, their union could create a near-monopoly. While no official announcements have been made, speculation suggests a single platform may emerge, possibly named JioHotstar.

The techie who bought the domain had initially offered to sell the JioHotstar domain to Reliance Industries, the parent company of Jio, for Rs 1 crore—the cost of their dream course at Cambridge University.

Despite claiming no copyright violations, the techie had revealed that he lacked the resources to confront the corporate giant and announced plans to take the website offline soon, fearing legal action.