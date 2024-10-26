RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das calls for reforming global financial architecture

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has called for reforming the international financial architecture to ensure equitable voice and representation for emerging economies, and also overhauling the debt resolution architecture for vulnerable countries.

The governor also said pushing inflation out of the consumer price index basket will make inflation targeting meaningless, pushing back on the calls to remove food items from the CPI basket, which a section of economists believe will make inflation targeting more effective.

Food items constitute as much as 46.9 per cent of the CPI basket. While CPI spiked to 5.65 per cent in September from 3.56 per cent from August, food prices as a whole rose 9.24 per cent in the months with vegetable costs alone surging 36 per cent.

Rejecting the call from the chief economic adviser to the government to strip volatile food prices from inflation targets, saying such a move would make no sense to normal consumers, Das said, eliminating food, which accounts for nearly half the consumer inflation basket, would amount to “not having a target at all,” Das told the annual meeting of the World Bank and IMF in Washington on Friday, where leading finance ministers and central bank governors meet, under the aegis of the Macro Week 2024 organised by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.