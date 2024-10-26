Tier 1, 2 cities fastest-growing market for FMCG brands

BENGALURU: With greater availability of premium brands, tier-1 and 2 cities are emerging as the fastest-growing markets when it comes to modern trade. Nearly half of all sales on digital platforms come from premium brands and modern trade is thriving as it is growing twice the rate of traditional channels, reveals a report by consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ (NIQ) on Friday.

The report titled ‘Elevating Value – Navigating Premiumization Trends in India,’ shows the growth in premium FMCG is more organic than price-driven with consumption volumes increasing at almost twice the pace of price rise. Consumers are gravitating towards premium brands in homecare and processed foods categories, and they have been witnessing strong growth.