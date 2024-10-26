WazirX’s total assets plunge more than 40%

BENGALURU: For the first time since its Rs 2,000 crore hack in July, crypto exchange WazirX has released its Proof of Reserves (PoR) and it shows total assets have declined 40% to $298.17 million as of October 24 as against $503.64 million it reported in June.

As of June 10, 2024, at 6:30 pm, WazirX’s total holdings stood at Rs 4,203.88 crore($ 503.64 mn). This was a 79% surge compared to the data it shared in January 2023. The fund bifurcation data showed that $126.91 million is with third-party exchanges.

“Understanding the value of third-party verification, we’re working with CoinGabbar, a renowned third-party platform, to provide a dynamically updated PoR. This dual approach reinforces trust and transparency by offering both internal and third-party PoR,” it said in a statement.