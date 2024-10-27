Bikaji Foods to acquire majority stake in THF

NEW DELHI: Bikaji Foods Retail (BFRL), a subsidiary of Bikaji Foods International Limited, will make an investment of Rs 131 crore for the acquisition of a 53.02% stake in The Hazelnut Factory Food Products Private Limited (THF), a Lucknow-based food and beverage company.

With this, Bikaji aims to set up a house of brands to cater to unique customer tastes and preferences and establish itself as a key player in the quick service restaurant (QSR) domain.

The Hazelnut Factory is an established café-cum-artisanal sweets brand having a retail presence in 6 stores in Lucknow and one store each in Kanpur and Delhi.

The brand offers speciality coffee, artisanal sweets, bakery and patisserie, along with a range of café menus. The transaction will be done in tranches with an initial investment of Rs 61 crore via primary subscription and secondary purchases.